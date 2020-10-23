Medvedev Calls Sanctions Imposed on Countries in Times of Pandemic 'Cynical'

Dmitry Medvedev, the leader of the ruling United Russia party and the Security Council deputy chairman, on Friday described as "cynical" the sanctions imposed on countries like Venezuela, Iran and Cuba, which were in the dire epidemiological situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic

"Some states that found themselves in a difficult situation, such as Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, were unable to receive sufficient assistance at first because of the sanctions imposed on them. Such a practice can only be condemned. Restrictions during the period of the pandemic that swept the whole world look absolutely cynical," Medvedev said at the international inter-party forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO+.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a similar statement on Thursday during the Valdai Discussion Club, criticizing the Western sanctions against struggling economies.

Earlier in October, the first batch of the Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik-V arrived in Venezuela, making it the first country in Latin America to start clinical trials of the vaccine.