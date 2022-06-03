UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Calls Talks About Impossibility Of Nuclear War Wrong

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 03:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Nobody wants a nuclear war, and everything must be done so that a nuclear collapse never happens on Earth, but talking about its impossibility is a mistake, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chair of Russia's Security Council, said on Friday.

"You see, when they say that it (nuclear war) is impossible because it is never possible, they are always mistaken.

Moreover, nuclear weapons have already been used in history," Medvedev told Al Jazeera, adding that all countries in the world must do everything so that a nuclear collapse never happens.

Medvedev added that in accordance with the doctrine, if Russia is attacked with nuclear weapons, its critical infrastructure is attacked or it is hit by conventional weapons that will threaten the existence of the country, Russia will launch a retaliatory nuclear strike.

