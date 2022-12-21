Medvedev Calls Talks With Xi in Beijing Useful

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that talks between the Russian and Chinese delegations in Beijing were useful.

Earlier in the day, Medvedev held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The deputy chairman is currently on a visit to the Asian country at the invitation of the Chinese Communist Party.

"These talks were very helpful," Medvedev said, adding that they discussed issues of party interaction, bilateral cooperation, including economic issues and industrial cooperation, as well as conflict in Ukraine.