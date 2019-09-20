Medvedev Calls US Plan to Breach Kaliningrad Air Defenses 'Gibberish'

(@imziishan)

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Friday described a statement by a US military commander about plans to break through Russian air defenses as unrealistic gibberish

LIPNO ISLAND (Novgorod region) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 20th September 2019 ) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Friday described a statement by a US military commander about plans to break through Russian air defenses as unrealistic gibberish.

Commander of the US Air Forces in Europe and Africa, Gen. Jeffrey Lee Harrigian has earlier said that the Pentagon has developed a plan of defeating the air defense system of the Russian westernmost exclave of Kaliningrad in case of aggression on the part of Russia, as cited by the breaking Defense media outlet.

"On the one hand, not all the stupid statements of American generals need to be commented on. But when this happens, I want to tell our colleagues: they should better mind their main business and have a better look at what is happening, for example, with their missile defenses and missile defense means created by the United States," Medvedev said.

He drew attention to "the latest incident involving Saudi Aramco oil facilities, when, despite the presence of missile defense, despite the presence of Patriot missile systems, these facilities were destroyed causing a very difficult situation on the oil market.

"It seems to me that they should deal with this instead of formulating stupid ideas that have no chance of implementation," the Russian Prime Minister emphasized.