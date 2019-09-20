UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev Calls US Plan To Breach Kaliningrad Air Defenses 'Gibberish'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 08:43 PM

Medvedev Calls US Plan to Breach Kaliningrad Air Defenses 'Gibberish'

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Friday described a statement by a US military commander about plans to break through Russian air defenses as unrealistic gibberish

LIPNO ISLAND (Novgorod region) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Friday described a statement by a US military commander about plans to break through Russian air defenses as unrealistic gibberish.

Commander of the US Air Forces in Europe and Africa, Gen. Jeffrey Lee Harrigian has earlier said that the Pentagon has developed a plan of defeating the air defense system of the Russian westernmost exclave of Kaliningrad in case of aggression on the part of Russia, as cited by the breaking Defense media outlet.

"On the one hand, not all the stupid statements of American generals need to be commented on. But when this happens, I want to tell our colleagues: they should better mind their main business and have a better look at what is happening, for example, with their missile defenses and missile defense means created by the United States," Medvedev said.

He drew attention to "the latest incident involving Saudi Aramco oil facilities, when, despite the presence of missile defense, despite the presence of Patriot missile systems, these facilities were destroyed causing a very difficult situation on the oil market.

"It seems to me that they should deal with this instead of formulating stupid ideas that have no chance of implementation," the Russian Prime Minister emphasized.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Prime Minister Business Russia Europe Pentagon Oil Saudi Kaliningrad United States September 2019 Market Media All

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

9 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

9 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

39 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

54 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

54 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.