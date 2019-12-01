Medvedev Congratulates New European Council President on Assuming Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Sunday congratulated Charles Michel upon assuming the office of President of the European Council via a message, published on the Russian government's website.

"In your capacity as prime minister of Belgium, you have made a major personal contribution to the development of friendly partner relations between Russia and Belgium. I have no doubt that your rich government and political experience will help you to facilitate the effective work of the European Council and to relaunch the mutually beneficial and constructive dialogue between Russia and the European Union," the prime minister said.

He also affirmed Russia's readiness to active and fruitful cooperation with the colleagues from the European Commission.