Medvedev Cruises Into Dubai Semi-finals
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Daniil Medvedev raced to victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Thursday to reach the Dubai semi-finals and continue his excellent start to the year.
The world number four wasted little time in wrapping up a 6-2, 6-3 win and will face Ugo Humbert in the last four.
"Alejandro can play very well," Medvedev said. "Sometimes during matches he can have a little down moment and then he goes up.
"I knew that no matter the score, I needed to go until the last point."
The Russian is playing in just his second tournament of the season after reaching the Australian Open final, where he suffered an agonising defeat by Jannik Sinner after leading by two sets.
Reigning champion Medvedev is bidding to defend an ATP title for the first time, having won 20 trophies at Tour-level events in his career but all at different tournaments.
Medvedev eased through the opening set with breaks in the sixth and eighth games.
He powered into a 4-0 lead in the second and sealed victory on his first match point, despite a brief rally from Davidovich Fokina, who has now lost all four of his meetings with Medvedev.
Medvedev had to come from a set down against Lorenzo Sonego in the previous round, but said he may have been struggling with an illness.
"I don't know what happened yesterday. A few people around me got a small virus, so maybe it is this," he said.
"Some days that happens but I am happy today happened. I am not at my best shape yet but we have some more matches."
Fifth-seeded Humbert of France saved three match points in the second-set tie-break on his way to a 3-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-3 victory against third seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.
Humbert, who hit 24 winners, had also defeated Hurkacz en route to the title in Marseille earlier this month.
Alexander Bublik and Andrey Rublev will meet in the other semi-final after both were beneficiaries of retirements in their last-eight matches.
Kazakhstan's Bublik led 6-4, 4-1 when his opponent Jiri Lehecka quit their tie with injury.
Second seed Rublev was 6-4, 4-3 ahead when American Sebastian Korda left the court in the second quarter-final.
The win ended a run of three successive quarter-final exits for world number five Rublev.
Recent Stories
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..
CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victi ..
British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education
More Stories From World
-
Pogba's career in jeopardy as 'shocked' star handed four-year doping ban6 minutes ago
-
Death of leading adversary of Chad junta 'assassination': opposition16 minutes ago
-
Turkey says Gaza aid truck deaths 'crime against humanity'16 minutes ago
-
Army assault kills Chad opposition leader ahead of election25 minutes ago
-
Former Tanzanian president Ali Hassan Mwinyi dies aged 9826 minutes ago
-
US says Putin nuclear war remarks 'irresponsible'1 hour ago
-
UN chief 'condemns' deadly Gaza aid delivery incident1 hour ago
-
US women determined to bounce back in Gold Cup quarters1 hour ago
-
Senegal civil society, opposition unite for vote before April 23 hours ago
-
World community must focus all efforts for ceasefire in Gaza: China4 hours ago
-
UN aid chief condemns Gaza shootings5 hours ago
-
CPC leadership discusses draft government work report5 hours ago