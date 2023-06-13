UrduPoint.com

Medvedev, Cuban Prime Minister Discuss Steps To Counteract West's Sanctions - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev discussed with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz joint steps to counteract the West's unilateral sanctions, the office of the Russian Security Council said on Tuesday.

"During the conversation the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the Prime Minister of Cuba exchanged views on topical issues of the international agenda. Particular attention was paid to the need for further joint steps to counteract the neocolonial practices of the countries of the collective West and unilateral sanctions measures against Russia and Cuba," the statement said.

Medvedev and Marrero Cruz also discussed a wide range of issues, including those related to bilateral energy and food cooperation.

"It was noted that Russian-Cuban relations traditionally have a friendly, trusting nature, are built on the basis of equal partnership and mutual respect. The implementation of mutually beneficial projects in the military-technical, transport, industrial, and investment spheres continues. Cultural and humanitarian cooperation is actively developing," the statement read.

