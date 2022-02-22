MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Moscow's decision to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR) is difficult, but the only possible one, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The presidential decrees on Russia's recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics have been published. The decision is difficult, but the only possible one. On one side of the scale are the interests of the current Kiev authorities, their Western patrons. On the other hand, the safety of civilians, including almost 800,000 Russian citizens," Medvedev said, adding that Russia has no right to abandon them.