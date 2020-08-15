Medvedev Declared Over $170,000 in Income in 2019

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev earned more than 11 million rubles ($170,000) in 2019, according to his income statement published on the Kremlin website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev earned more than 11 million rubles ($170,000) in 2019, according to his income statement published on the Kremlin website.

In 2019, Medvedev served as the country's prime minister.

In 2018, Medvedev declared 9.9 million rubles in income.