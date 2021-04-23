UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev Describing US Foreign Policy As Unstable, Sees Proof In Biden's Rhetoric

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The United States is conducting unstable foreign policy, which is reflected in the rhetoric of US President Joe Biden and caused by some decrease of the US authority as the leader of the Western world, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an article for RIA Novosti.

"The US has shifted to unstable foreign policy. This has also been reflected in the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, the Open Skies Treaty and now in the rhetoric of the new president," Medvedev said.

"The new strategic reality - the instability of Washington's foreign policy - is mostly caused by the internal factors and some decrease of the US authority as the leader of the Western world," he added.

