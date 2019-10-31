UrduPoint.com
Medvedev Discusses Russian-Armenian Trade, Economic Ties In Call With Pashinyan

Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:48 PM

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has discussed pressing issues of bilateral trade and economic relations with Yerevan in a phone call with his Armenian counterpart, Nikol Pashinyan, the Russian cabinet said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has discussed pressing issues of bilateral trade and economic relations with Yerevan in a phone call with his Armenian counterpart, Nikol Pashinyan, the Russian cabinet said on Thursday.

"A telephone conversation took place between Russian Prime Minister Medvedev and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan.

As a follow-up to the October 25 conversation on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Moscow, Medvedev and Pashinyan discussed topical issues of Russian-Armenian trade and economic cooperation," the press service said.

In 2018, Russian-Armenian trade totaled nearly 2 billion Dollars, increasing by 12.7 percent year-on-year. The two countries develop cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, which also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

