Medvedev Discusses Russian-Armenian Trade, Economic Ties In Call With Pashinyan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:48 PM
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has discussed pressing issues of bilateral trade and economic relations with Yerevan in a phone call with his Armenian counterpart, Nikol Pashinyan, the Russian cabinet said on Thursday
"A telephone conversation took place between Russian Prime Minister Medvedev and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan.
As a follow-up to the October 25 conversation on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Moscow, Medvedev and Pashinyan discussed topical issues of Russian-Armenian trade and economic cooperation," the press service said.
In 2018, Russian-Armenian trade totaled nearly 2 billion Dollars, increasing by 12.7 percent year-on-year. The two countries develop cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, which also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.