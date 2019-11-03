Medvedev Discusses Trade, Economic Cooperation With Thai, Cambodian Counterparts

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev discussed on Sunday prospects for trade and economic cooperation with his Thai counterpart, Prayut Chan-o-cha, as well as met with his colleague from Cambodia, Hun Sen.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) business and Investment Summit, which is being held in Bangkok.

Medvedev and Prayut greeted each other, after which the meeting continued behind the closed doors.

The prime ministers of two countries intended to discuss the development of bilateral trade and economic relations.

Medvedev's meeting with Hun also went on in a private setting after their official greetings, according to the protocol.

"During multilateral events, our meetings have become a good tradition," Medvedev said in his opening remarks.

The head of the Russian government also asked his Cambodian counterpart to pass on greetings to the King of Cambodia.

The summit encompasses 10 ASEAN member states - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - as well as Russia, Australia, India, China, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and the United States.