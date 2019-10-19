Medvedev: Europe is Tired of US Harmful Drive to Dominate World

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The United States in its drive to dominate the world brings harm to Europe, the European countries are already tired of these US aspirations, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The United States only likes the ideas that are born in the offices of the White House and the Department of State in Washington, DC, it likes only those ideas that ultimately lead to the economic well-being of the United States," Medvedev said in an interview with the Serbian newspaper Vecernje novosti (Evening news) on the eve of his visit to Belgrade.

"They [the Americans] promote these ideas by all means, this is not a secret, this is the main course of the United States States of America. Hence, they claim that Russia supports one side or another, or is doing some sort of harm," the prime minister said.

"But in fact, it is precisely these US aspirations to dominate the whole world, including the Balkans and Europe, that cause the main harm. By the way, Europe itself is tired of these aspirations, or these desires," he stressed.