Medvedev Expresses Confidence in New Russian Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev expressed confidence on Thursday that the new Russian government will succeed in accomplishing large-scale tasks that it faces in the future.

"The new large-scale tasks that the Russian President set in his Address [to parliament] require new approaches. I am sure that the Government, which will be appointed in the near future, will cope with this. I want to wish the new government success in its work and implementation of all its plans," Medvedev wrote in his VKontakte blog.

Medvedev informed President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that the entire government was stepping down. The announcement followed Putin's annual address to the parliament, during which the president voiced, among other things, initiatives to expand the parliament's powers in appointing members of the cabinet.

Putin signed earlier on Thursday a decree appointing Mikhail Mishustin, head of Russia's Federal Tax Service, as the country's new prime minister, following the approval by the Russian parliament.