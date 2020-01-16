UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev Expresses Confidence In New Russian Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 07:42 PM

Medvedev Expresses Confidence in New Russian Cabinet

Former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev expressed confidence on Thursday that the new Russian government will succeed in accomplishing large-scale tasks that it faces in the future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev expressed confidence on Thursday that the new Russian government will succeed in accomplishing large-scale tasks that it faces in the future.

"The new large-scale tasks that the Russian President set in his Address [to parliament] require new approaches. I am sure that the Government, which will be appointed in the near future, will cope with this. I want to wish the new government success in its work and implementation of all its plans," Medvedev wrote in his VKontakte blog.

Medvedev informed President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that the entire government was stepping down. The announcement followed Putin's annual address to the parliament, during which the president voiced, among other things, initiatives to expand the parliament's powers in appointing members of the cabinet.

Putin signed earlier on Thursday a decree appointing Mikhail Mishustin, head of Russia's Federal Tax Service, as the country's new prime minister, following the approval by the Russian parliament.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

OIC Holds Workshop to Promote Family Bank Concept ..

16 minutes ago

DoE launches new innovation platform

16 minutes ago

Participants of the International conference “Tu ..

19 minutes ago

DoE, IRENA enhance cooperation in energy efficienc ..

46 minutes ago

FBR detects under-invoicing on IT imports

4 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Withdraws Decentralization Bil ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.