Medvedev Gives Instructions to Assess Safety of Flights in Area of Persian, Oman Gulfs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has given instructions to assess the safety of flights and tourism in the area of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, government spokesman Oleg Osipov told reporters Wednesday.

"Dmitry Medvedev instructed Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh and Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin to assess the safety of flights and tourism in the middle East region, the area of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, taking into account recent developments there," Osipov said.

He said Medvedev had also given instructions to draft proposals to ensure the security of Russian citizens with account for various scenarios for the development of the situation.

On Wednesday morning, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started a retaliatory operation in response to Washington's killing of IRGC's commander Qassem Soleimani. According to the Iraqi military, about 22 missiles struck the country, with 17 of them hitting the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five attacking the Iraqi city of Erbil. At least 80 US soldiers were reportedly killed and around 200 others were injured, while the United States has reported no casualties at all.