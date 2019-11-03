UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev Holds Meeting With Laotian Prime Minister On Sidelines Of ASEAN Business Summit

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 05:50 PM

Medvedev Holds Meeting With Laotian Prime Minister on Sidelines of ASEAN Business Summit

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev met on Sunday with his colleague from Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) business and Investment Summit held in Bangkok.

Medvedev greeted his counterpart, saying "I am very pleased to see you again.

"

The meeting was held without the presence of the press.

The Russian delegation in Bangkok is represented by Trade Minister Denis Manturov and Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov among other high-ranking officials.

The ASEAN summit hosts its 10 member states - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - as well as Russia, Australia, India, China, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and the United States.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Thailand Australia Business Russia China Singapore Bangkok Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Japan South Korea United States Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam Sunday From Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

World Bank ranks UAE first in region, third global ..

1 hour ago

Bee’ah’s new electric mobile waste collection ..

2 hours ago

Al Qassimi Hospital’s Bariatric Surgery Centre r ..

2 hours ago

GITEX Technology Week 2019 generates AED1.6 billio ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Foreign Ministry Flag D ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Aramco announces intention to offer IPOs on ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.