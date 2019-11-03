Medvedev Holds Meeting With Laotian Prime Minister on Sidelines of ASEAN Business Summit

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev met on Sunday with his colleague from Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) business and Investment Summit held in Bangkok.

Medvedev greeted his counterpart, saying "I am very pleased to see you again.

"

The meeting was held without the presence of the press.

The Russian delegation in Bangkok is represented by Trade Minister Denis Manturov and Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov among other high-ranking officials.

The ASEAN summit hosts its 10 member states - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - as well as Russia, Australia, India, China, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and the United States.