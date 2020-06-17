Medvedev Hopes US to Have Open Dialogue With Biological Weapons Convention Participants

Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev expressed hope that the United States would take note of Russia's stand regarding inadmissibility of biological weapons usage and would establish a more open dialogue with the signatories of the Biological Weapons Convention

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev expressed hope that the United States would take note of Russia's stand regarding inadmissibility of biological weapons usage and would establish a more open dialogue with the signatories of the Biological Weapons Convention.

In his article for the "Russia in Global Affairs" magazine, Medvedev confirmed Russia's commitment to the convention, expressing the belief that the agreement needs "to be thoroughly reviewed to fully reflect modern realities." Medvedev noted with regret that it was currently not possible to verify Washington's compliance through international legal means.

" n 2001, our US colleagues refused to adopt the relevant protocol to the Convention and ceased to allow onsite inspections. Today, Russia is calling for full compliance with the Convention, thus reminding the international community that using biological weapons is unacceptable. I hope Washington will hear what our country has to say about it and will start a more open and engaged dialogue with the states parties to the Convention," Medvedev said.

The deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council added that international cooperation in biological research should definitely be revised after the COVID-19 pandemic, through the United Nations and regional organization.