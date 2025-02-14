Open Menu

Medvedev Into First Quarter-final Of 2025 In Marseille

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Former world number one Daniil Medvedev reached his first quarter-final of 2025 in Marseille on Thursday as China's Zhang Zhizhen stunned fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Eighth-ranked Medvedev defeated French qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-2, 6-4 in a repeat of the 2021 final, which Medvedev also won.

Medvedev, playing in Marseille on a wild card after second round exits at the Australian Open and in Rotterdam, is seeking his first title since Rome in 2023.

"Funny enough we have played five times on tour and three times in Marseille," Medvedev said.

"It is where we meet all the time and I am happy that I played at a good level. Did not lose my serve and happy to win.

"

He will next play Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, who saw off French player Hugo Grenier 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, for a place in the semi-finals.

Zhang belied his ranking of 52 to stun Hurkacz 6-4, 6-7 (1/7), 6-3 in a big-hitting battle in which he cracked 37 winners to the Pole's 30 during their two-hour, eight-minute clash.

"I felt great on court today, it was the same goal as the first match, I tried to put the match to the tie-break, and that's how I wanted to play," said Zhang, who reached the quarter-finals in Marseille in 2024.

"I guess I like it here, two years in the quarters."

Zhang next faces Belgium's Zizou Bergs who defeated Portugal's Nuno Borges 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2.

