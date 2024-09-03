Open Menu

Medvedev Into US Open Quarter-finals With Sinner On Horizon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 08:00 AM

Medvedev into US Open quarter-finals with Sinner on horizon

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Daniil Medvedev set-up a potential US Open quarter-final showdown with world number one Jannik Sinner on Monday as both men looked to exploit the huge hole left by the shock exits of superstar duo Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Medvedev, the 2021 champion in New York, outclassed Nuno Borges, who was bidding to become the first Portuguese man to make a Grand Slam quarter-final, 6-0, 6-1, 6-3.

Top seed Sinner, who won his maiden Slam at the Australian Open this year, takes on Tommy Paul in the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

French Open champion and women's world number one Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, hopes to take another step closer to a second US Open title when the 2022 winner faces Liudmila Samsonova of Russia.

Medvedev, the only former champion left after the defeats of four-time winner Djokovic and 2022 champion Alcaraz, is in the quarter-finals for the fifth time in six years.

The world number five easily downed 34th-ranked Borges whose challenge fizzled out under the weight of 51 unforced errors while Medvedev broke serve eight times.

"I played Tommy twice this season. I beat him once but I feel as if he should have beaten me both times," said Medvedev who was also runner-up in 2019 and last year.

"I've had unbelievable battles with Jannik. It will be very physical for both of us."

Sinner, 23, faces Paul of the United States hoping to become the only man this year to reach the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slams.

The Italian made the last-eight at New York in 2022 where he squandered a match point in losing to eventual champion Alcaraz.

Paul, the 14th seed, is looking to join compatriots Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals as the US looks for a first male Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick triumphed in New York in 2003.

If Sinner gets through he will meet Medvedev for the fourth time this year.

Sinner came back from two sets to love down to defeat the mercurial Medvedev in the Australian Open final and came out on top in the Miami semi-finals.

Related Topics

World Russia Man Male Miami New York United States Women 2019 Australian Open All From Top Weight US Open Love

Recent Stories

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

8 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

8 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

8 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

8 hours ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

8 hours ago
 Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seiz ..

Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons

8 hours ago
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for ..

Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues

8 hours ago
 Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues ..

Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM

8 hours ago
 MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitmen ..

MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement

9 hours ago
 Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various ar ..

Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told

9 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU ..

Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad

9 hours ago
 Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests ..

Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' s ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World