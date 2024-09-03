Medvedev into US Open quarter-finals with Sinner on horizon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Daniil Medvedev set-up a potential US Open quarter-final showdown with world number one Jannik Sinner on Monday as both men looked to exploit the huge hole left by the shock exits of superstar duo Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Medvedev, the 2021 champion in New York, outclassed Nuno Borges, who was bidding to become the first Portuguese man to make a Grand Slam quarter-final, 6-0, 6-1, 6-3.

Top seed Sinner, who won his maiden Slam at the Australian Open this year, takes on Tommy Paul in the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

French Open champion and women's world number one Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, hopes to take another step closer to a second US Open title when the 2022 winner faces Liudmila Samsonova of Russia.

Medvedev, the only former champion left after the defeats of four-time winner Djokovic and 2022 champion Alcaraz, is in the quarter-finals for the fifth time in six years.

The world number five easily downed 34th-ranked Borges whose challenge fizzled out under the weight of 51 unforced errors while Medvedev broke serve eight times.

"I played Tommy twice this season. I beat him once but I feel as if he should have beaten me both times," said Medvedev who was also runner-up in 2019 and last year.

"I've had unbelievable battles with Jannik. It will be very physical for both of us."

Sinner, 23, faces Paul of the United States hoping to become the only man this year to reach the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slams.

The Italian made the last-eight at New York in 2022 where he squandered a match point in losing to eventual champion Alcaraz.

Paul, the 14th seed, is looking to join compatriots Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals as the US looks for a first male Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick triumphed in New York in 2003.

If Sinner gets through he will meet Medvedev for the fourth time this year.

Sinner came back from two sets to love down to defeat the mercurial Medvedev in the Australian Open final and came out on top in the Miami semi-finals.