Medvedev Into US Open Quarter-finals With Sinner On Horizon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 08:00 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Daniil Medvedev set-up a potential US Open quarter-final showdown with world number one Jannik Sinner on Monday as both men looked to exploit the huge hole left by the shock exits of superstar duo Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.
Medvedev, the 2021 champion in New York, outclassed Nuno Borges, who was bidding to become the first Portuguese man to make a Grand Slam quarter-final, 6-0, 6-1, 6-3.
Top seed Sinner, who won his maiden Slam at the Australian Open this year, takes on Tommy Paul in the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
French Open champion and women's world number one Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, hopes to take another step closer to a second US Open title when the 2022 winner faces Liudmila Samsonova of Russia.
Medvedev, the only former champion left after the defeats of four-time winner Djokovic and 2022 champion Alcaraz, is in the quarter-finals for the fifth time in six years.
The world number five easily downed 34th-ranked Borges whose challenge fizzled out under the weight of 51 unforced errors while Medvedev broke serve eight times.
"I played Tommy twice this season. I beat him once but I feel as if he should have beaten me both times," said Medvedev who was also runner-up in 2019 and last year.
"I've had unbelievable battles with Jannik. It will be very physical for both of us."
Sinner, 23, faces Paul of the United States hoping to become the only man this year to reach the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slams.
The Italian made the last-eight at New York in 2022 where he squandered a match point in losing to eventual champion Alcaraz.
Paul, the 14th seed, is looking to join compatriots Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals as the US looks for a first male Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick triumphed in New York in 2003.
If Sinner gets through he will meet Medvedev for the fourth time this year.
Sinner came back from two sets to love down to defeat the mercurial Medvedev in the Australian Open final and came out on top in the Miami semi-finals.
Recent Stories
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues
Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM
MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement
Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told
Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad
Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' s ..
More Stories From World
-
Volkswagen says considering factory closures in Germany6 hours ago
-
Sinner, Medvedev target US Open quarter-finals8 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 8 results - 1st update8 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 8 results8 hours ago
-
Transgender sprinter makes Paralympic history, triathlon takes place8 hours ago
-
Netherlands' Plat retains title in Paralympics triathlon8 hours ago
-
Thousands more children inoculated on day 2 of polio campaign in war-hit Gaza9 hours ago
-
Russia's August advances in Ukraine biggest since October 20229 hours ago
-
Albania releases jailed Greek MEP9 hours ago
-
Finland's Lapland sees warmest summer on record11 hours ago
-
Pakistani delegation visits Xinjiang, explores rich cultural heritage, modern developments10 hours ago
-
Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertainment13 hours ago