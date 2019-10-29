Medvedev Invites Cuban Leader to Celebration of 75th Anniversary of WWII Victory in Moscow

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev invited Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez to the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the World War II Victory in Moscow

GORKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev invited Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez to the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the World War II Victory in Moscow.

On Sunday, the Cuban president arrived in Russia on a working visit, on Monday he met with the governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, and on Tuesday he is scheduled to hold talks with Medvedev, as well as with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I recall with great warmth my recent visit to your country at the beginning of October, I think we were able to discuss many important issues, even formulated a number of new ideas that I hope we will be able to develop and promote during your current visit.

Both during our meeting and during your talks with President Putin," Medvedev said at the meeting.

The Russian prime minister also congratulated Diaz-Canel on being elected president, wishing him success on the post.

"I also want to say that we are waiting for you in Moscow on May 9 next year on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory. This will also be a good opportunity to compare our positions and continue talks," Medvedev said.