Medvedev, Lavrov, Shoigu To Partake In 1st Round Of Putin-Xi Talks - Kremlin Aide

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Medvedev, Lavrov, Shoigu to Partake in 1st Round of Putin-Xi Talks - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as well as other senior Russian government officials, will take part in the first round of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Xi will pay a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22 at Putin's invitation.

"Taking into account the importance of the visit, we have a large representation ... Negotiations in a narrow format ” Medvedev, Lavrov, (Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry) Chernyshenko, Shoigu (and other senior officials) are expected to participate in them," Ushakov told reporters.

