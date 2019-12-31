Medvedev, Lukashenko Discuss Energy Supply Contracts in Phone Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko agreed on Tuesday to continue work on signing contracts for the supply of Russian oil and gas to Belarus, Oleg Osipov, Russian prime minister's spokesman, told reporters

