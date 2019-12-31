UrduPoint.com
Medvedev, Lukashenko Discuss Energy Supply Contracts In Phone Talks

Medvedev, Lukashenko Discuss Energy Supply Contracts in Phone Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko agreed on Tuesday to continue work on signing contracts for the supply of Russian oil and gas to Belarus, Oleg Osipov, Russian prime minister's spokesman, told reporters.

"The Russian prime minister and the Belarusian president agreed to continue work on concluding contracts for energy supplies to Belarus," Osipov said.

