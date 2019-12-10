Medvedev, Lukashenko Discussed Russia-Belarus Integration, Energy by Phone - Cabinet

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed on Tuesday the integration cooperation between Moscow and Minsk , the cabinet said in a statement Tuesday.

"Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during a telephone conversation examined practical aspects of Russia-Belarus integration cooperation. Issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation and energy dialogue were also separately addressed," the statement said.