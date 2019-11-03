UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev Meets With Brunei's Sultan In Bangkok On Sidelines Of ASEAN Business Summit

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 04:20 PM

Medvedev Meets With Brunei's Sultan in Bangkok on Sidelines of ASEAN Business Summit

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev met on Sunday with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) business and Investment Summit that is being held in the Thai capital of Bangkok.

The head of the Russian government warmly greeted his counterpart.

The delegations' meeting was held behind closed doors. The Russian side was represented by Trade Minister Denis Manturov and Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov among other high-ranking officials.

The summit encompasses 10 ASEAN member states - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - as well as Russia, Australia, India, China, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and the United States.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Thailand Australia Business Russia China Singapore Bangkok Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Japan South Korea United States Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam Sunday Government Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Bee’ah’s new electric mobile waste collection ..

5 minutes ago

Al Qassimi Hospital’s Bariatric Surgery Centre r ..

20 minutes ago

GITEX Technology Week 2019 generates AED1.6 billio ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Foreign Ministry Flag D ..

36 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco announces intention to offer IPOs on ..

2 hours ago

4,500 flags create portraits of Mohammed bin Rashi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.