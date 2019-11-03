BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev met on Sunday with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) business and Investment Summit that is being held in the Thai capital of Bangkok.

The head of the Russian government warmly greeted his counterpart.

The delegations' meeting was held behind closed doors. The Russian side was represented by Trade Minister Denis Manturov and Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov among other high-ranking officials.

The summit encompasses 10 ASEAN member states - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - as well as Russia, Australia, India, China, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and the United States.