Medvedev Not Sure Coronavirus Origin Will Ever Be Established

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev in his interview with Sputnik has expressed doubts that the origin of the coronavirus will ever be found, calling for focusing on the joint COVID-19 response instead of looking for someone to blame.

"I am not sure we will ever manage to establish the first source of this virus, as viruses are the most ancient biological agents on Earth, actually. They emerged long before humankind appeared. As biology experts say, viruses accompany humans, and I think it is difficult to argue with that, and this virus will remain with us.

What we need to focus on is our reaction and how we will deal with it, when the relevant medication will appear, and so on. This is what we need to focus on through joint efforts, not on establishing who is right and who is wrong. We just need to fight it together now. I hope there will be an understanding on the matter," Medvedev said in his first interview with Sputnik held through a teleconference.