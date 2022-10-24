Medvedev on Allegations That Russia Will 'Run Out Of Weapons' Soon: You Wish

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The production of weapons and special equipment in Russia is increasing in all directions, contrary to the assertions of enemy analysts that they will soon run out, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday.

"Reading enemy analytics, I have repeatedly come across statements that military equipment and weapons in demand in Russia will soon run out, like everything has been spent. You wish. The production of weapons and special equipment is increasing by multiple times in all directions: from tanks and guns to high-precision missiles and drones. Wait!" Medvedev said on Telegram.