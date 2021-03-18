UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev On Biden's Words: 'Time Did Not Spare Him'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Medvedev on Biden's Words: 'Time Did Not Spare Him'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev commented on the words of US leader Joe Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that "time did not spare him."

In his interview with the ABC news, Biden said Putin would have to "pay a price" for alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election.

The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he agreed.

"I met with the incumbent US President Joe Biden at various international events. Then, he made a good impression. But, apparently, time did not spare him. There is nothing to comment on," Medvedev told reporters.

Medvedev received Biden at his residence near Moscow when he was president of Russia. Biden was then the US vice president.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Price 2020

Recent Stories

UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conferen ..

21 minutes ago

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day a ..

26 minutes ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

46 minutes ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

51 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery launches new public prog ..

51 minutes ago

Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve to host 50k ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.