MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev commented on the words of US leader Joe Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that "time did not spare him."

In his interview with the ABC news, Biden said Putin would have to "pay a price" for alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election.

The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he agreed.

"I met with the incumbent US President Joe Biden at various international events. Then, he made a good impression. But, apparently, time did not spare him. There is nothing to comment on," Medvedev told reporters.

Medvedev received Biden at his residence near Moscow when he was president of Russia. Biden was then the US vice president.