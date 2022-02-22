Medvedev on DPR, LPR Recognition: There Will Be Sanctions, Russia Went Through This

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) There will be sanctions and threats after Moscow's recognition of the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), Russia has already gone through this and stopped being afraid of it, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"We know what will happen next. There will be again sanctions, threats, political pressure from different sides ... We have already gone through all this and have long ceased to be afraid .

.. Moreover, experience shows that sooner or later our current opponents will themselves come to us with a request to return to the negotiating table on all issues. This is inevitable, given Russia's role in international relations. And history will confirm our rightness," Medvedev told reporters.

Commenting on Kiev's behavior in Donbas, the official added that it is useless to speak with the aggressor only in the language of diplomacy, noting that it is necessary to call for accountability from a position of force.