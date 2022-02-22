UrduPoint.com

Medvedev On DPR, LPR Recognition: There Will Be Sanctions, Russia Went Through This

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Medvedev on DPR, LPR Recognition: There Will Be Sanctions, Russia Went Through This

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) There will be sanctions and threats after Moscow's recognition of the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), Russia has already gone through this and stopped being afraid of it, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"We know what will happen next. There will be again sanctions, threats, political pressure from different sides ... We have already gone through all this and have long ceased to be afraid .

.. Moreover, experience shows that sooner or later our current opponents will themselves come to us with a request to return to the negotiating table on all issues. This is inevitable, given Russia's role in international relations. And history will confirm our rightness," Medvedev told reporters.

Commenting on Kiev's behavior in Donbas, the official added that it is useless to speak with the aggressor only in the language of diplomacy, noting that it is necessary to call for accountability from a position of force.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd February 2022

1 hour ago
 Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops ..

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provoca ..

13 hours ago
 Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife- ..

Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife-torn east

13 hours ago
 Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president ..

Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president Humala

13 hours ago
 Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units crea ..

Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units creating thousands of jobs in D.I. ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>