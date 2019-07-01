UrduPoint.com
Medvedev On Fuel Prices: If Companies Cross The Line, Sanctions To Be Imposed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:19 PM

Medvedev on Fuel Prices: If Companies Cross the Line, Sanctions to Be Imposed

If oil companies cross the line in the absence of an agreement on stabilizing the fuel market, they will pay for it, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Monday

GORKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) If oil companies cross the line in the absence of an agreement on stabilizing the fuel market, they will pay for it, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Monday.

In 2018, the Russian authorities signed agreements on the stabilization of the fuel market from November 1 to March 31, 2019 with ten large Russian oil companies, at the end of March it was extended until the end of June. According to the deals, companies increased retail prices from January 1 to no more than 1.7 percent (including VAT increase), and from February 1, they index them so not to exceed, by the year end, the forecast annual average inflation (4.

6 percent).

"If someone crosses the line and thinks that now, in the absence of agreements, it is possible to pursue some kind of independent policy on the market, he will pay for it. Then we will have to get back to that unpopular idea for companies that we have repeatedly discussed. I just want our companies that supply oil products to hear about this," Medvedev said at a meeting with deputy prime ministers.

