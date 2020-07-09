UrduPoint.com
Medvedev On New START: New Weapons Should Also Be Discussed, But US Unwilling

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

Medvedev on New START: New Weapons Should Also Be Discussed, But US Unwilling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said, regarding the New START treaty, that new types of weapons should also be discussed, but the United States appeared unwilling.

The treaty on nuclear arms reduction is set to expire in February next year, but Russia has repeatedly expressed concern over the US readiness to prolong it.

"New types of arms emerge that should also be discussed. But there needs to be a will to do that. And I haven't seen this will in the US at all so far," Medvedev said in an interview with the KP publishing house released Thursday.

If the United States continues to boost its nuclear arsenal, Russia will have to "take symmetrical or asymmetrical decisions to neutralize those capacities in some way," Medvedev said.

