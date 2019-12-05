UrduPoint.com
Medvedev On Protests In Russia In Summer: Problems Are Not Solved On Social Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that it was impossible to solve certain political issues over social media platforms or in city squares in reference to Russia's summer protests.

"Obviously, if there are some sort of issues with the work of law enforcement system, they should be considered and somehow changed. But [during the summer] discontent grew into protests, which is probably completely normal, but everyone can probably agree that neither social media platforms, nor city squares are places where such issues are resolved," Medvedev during his annual press conference.

