Medvedev on Unauthorized Rallies in Russia: Calls for Gatherings Amid Pandemic Are Cynical

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev expressed the belief, commenting on unauthorized rallies in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, that calling for such gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic was inadmissible and cynical, given the possible dangers.

"As for participation in various illegal rallies, I think this stand is extremely cynical, since any gatherings of many people are dangerous, in view of the situation in the country and across the world: gatherings can trigger a situation when many people can become infected," Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media.

"Nevertheless, they keep drawing people to the streets in order to achieve their own political goals,.

In my opinion, this is inadmissible, but it is up to law enforcement agencies to provide their legal assessment," Medvedev continued.

The deputy chairman of Russia's security council slammed the attempts to incite minors to participate in unauthorized rallies.

"This is quite understandable that in this period they all have radical views and express their position. And this is all right in general. I have no questions regarding activities in social networks, one can express any possible views there. But drawing people, including minors, to the street amid the pandemic and calling on them to participate in illegal rallies is absolutely inadmissible," Medvedev concluded.