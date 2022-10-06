Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev reacted to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for NATO to launch preemptive strikes on Russia, saying that "psychiatrists should give this idiot a preemptive craniotomy" before he did even more trouble to his people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev reacted to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for NATO to launch preemptive strikes on Russia, saying that "psychiatrists should give this idiot a preemptive craniotomy" before he did even more trouble to his people.

Earlier, Zelenskyy, speaking at Australia's Lowy Institute via video link, said that NATO should launch "preemptive" strikes on Russia, and not "wait for Russia's nuclear strikes."

"Psychiatrists should give this idiot a preventive craniotomy. Before he did even more trouble for his people and everyone else," Medvedev said on Telegram.