MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev reacted to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for NATO to launch preemptive strikes on Russia, saying that "psychiatrists should give this idiot a preemptive lobotomy" before he did even more trouble to his people.

Earlier, Zelenskyy, speaking at Australia's Lowy Institute via video link, said that NATO should launch "preemptive" strikes on Russia, and not "wait for Russia's nuclear strikes."

"Psychiatrists should give this idiot a preventive lobotomy.

Before he did even more trouble for his people and everyone else," Medvedev said on Telegram.

Scenarios under which Russia could theoretically use nuclear weapons are set out in the Russian Military Doctrine and in the Fundamentals of State Policy in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence. According to the documents, this is possible in the event of aggression against Russia or its allies with the use of weapons of mass destruction, or aggression with the use of conventional weapons, when the existence of the state itself is threatened.