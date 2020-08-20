Medvedev Plans to Discuss Issues Concerning Arctic With Russian Security Council

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council and the chairman of the ruling United Russia political party, said on Thursday that he plans to discuss some issues regarding the Arctic region within the council's framework.

On Thursday, the party held an online meeting on the development of housing in Russia and ways to increase its affordability. Among other issues, the party members talked about extending the soft mortgage program, which is now available in Russia's Far East, to the Arctic region as well.

Medvedev has expressed readiness to discuss such an idea at the security council.

"Let's see. Moreover, I will, most likely, raise a number of issues regarding the Arctic region within the framework of the Security Council. And maybe these topics can also be reviewed," Medvedev said.

The ruling party's chairman also mentioned that there was "nothing wrong" with the proposal to extend the soft mortgage program to the Arctic region.

Last year, Russia introduced the special 2 percent annual mortgage rate for young families in the Far East.