Medvedev Praises Idea to Convene UNSC Big Five Summit as Productive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev in his interview with Sputnik praised the idea of convening a strategic security summit of the five permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council as productive, stressing that it is absolutely necessary to hold such talks.

"I am absolutely sure that the idea to convene a 'big five' summit is productive. As far as I know, our countries' foreign ministries are now working on it, the only question is when and in what format it will be held. This meeting is obviously necessary," Medvedev said in his first interview with Sputnik held through a teleconference.

Russia has called for lifting sanctions on coronavirus-affected countries that are facing a tough economic situation, such as Venezuela and Iran, the high-ranking official recalled.

"But we are told: no, sanctions should remain in place," Medvedev added.

According to him, such a response can only mean "let the people suffer, they have bad masters, this is why we will not lift sanctions, as for the people, come what may."

"I believe that this stand is absolutely immoral and irresponsible, This is what we certainly need to abandon," Medvedev noted.