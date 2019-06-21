Medvedev Praises Talks With Belarusian Prime Minister

(@imziishan)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The talks between the Russian and Belarusian prime ministers were good, the sides understand and hear each other in matters of integration, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Friday.

"The talks went well.

We naturally understand each other, we hear each other's arguments. And absolutely sincerely, not to observe diplomatic etiquette, I'll say that we, at last, speak the same language about integration issues," Medvedev told journalists after talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Rumas.