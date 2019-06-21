UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev Praises Talks With Belarusian Prime Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:46 PM

Medvedev Praises Talks With Belarusian Prime Minister

The talks between the Russian and Belarusian prime ministers were good, the sides understand and hear each other in matters of integration, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The talks between the Russian and Belarusian prime ministers were good, the sides understand and hear each other in matters of integration, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Friday.

"The talks went well.

We naturally understand each other, we hear each other's arguments. And absolutely sincerely, not to observe diplomatic etiquette, I'll say that we, at last, speak the same language about integration issues," Medvedev told journalists after talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Rumas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Same

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends reception hosted by Sult ..

33 minutes ago

Debate on budget continued in National Assembly

49 seconds ago

Chairman of EU Military Committee Announces Plans ..

2 minutes ago

PTI democratic party, not of two families: Hammad ..

2 minutes ago

Two-day "Kalasha Travelling Exhibit" starts at Pak ..

2 minutes ago

Philippine Security Adviser Says Not Ruling Out Pr ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.