Medvedev Says Consequences Much Harder Than Could Be If Russia Got Security Guarantees

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The West did not believe that Russia would decide to take retaliatory actions, but they miscalculated, and now the consequences are much more difficult than they could be if a document on security guarantees were signed with Russia, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with large Russian media, including RIA Novosti.

The politician published an excerpt from the conversation in his Telegram channel.

"I got the feeling that for the time being they did not believe and did not see the degree of determination of Russia, its president and supreme commander-in-chief, to do what we did. And they miscalculated. The consequences are much more complicated than could be if they signed a document with us in December (2021)," Medvedev said.

