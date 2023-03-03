UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Says Delivery Of NATO Aircraft To Kiev Will Mean Alliance's War Against Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The delivery of NATO aircraft to Ukraine and their maintenance on the territory of the alliance will be a direct entry of NATO into the war against Russia, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

Since the 1920s, there has been an understanding that a country can be recognized as a participant in hostilities if, in addition to supplying weapons, it trains personnel to use them, Medvedev recalled.

"This is how it is happening today: Canadian and German instructors in the EU are already teaching Ukrainian killers how to handle Leopards.

If we imagine that NATO aircraft delivered in the future will be serviced by their military on the territory of some overgrown Poland (the only possibility, taking into account the deplorable state of the defense industry in Malorossia), this will be a direct entry of the Atlanticists into the war against Russia with all the ensuing consequences. And all persons making decisions on the supply (repair) of such equipment or weapons, along with foreign mercenaries and military instructors, will become legitimate military targets," Medvedev said on Telegram.

