Medvedev Says Discussed Deliveries of Russian Airplanes, Helicopters With Thai Leadership

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that he had discussed deliveries of Russian equipment, including airplanes and helicopters, during his talks with the Thai leadership in Bangkok.

"We discussed varies issues during the talks. We obviously may point out those areas that are already on the agenda or can be on the agenda soon. For example, the purchase of Russian equipment, airplanes and helicopters. This is a big market, and, of course, it is very interesting for us," the prime minister told the press conference.