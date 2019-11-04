UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev Says Discussed Deliveries Of Russian Airplanes, Helicopters With Thai Leadership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:51 PM

Medvedev Says Discussed Deliveries of Russian Airplanes, Helicopters With Thai Leadership

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that he had discussed deliveries of Russian equipment, including airplanes and helicopters, during his talks with the Thai leadership in Bangkok

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that he had discussed deliveries of Russian equipment, including airplanes and helicopters, during his talks with the Thai leadership in Bangkok.

"We discussed varies issues during the talks. We obviously may point out those areas that are already on the agenda or can be on the agenda soon. For example, the purchase of Russian equipment, airplanes and helicopters. This is a big market, and, of course, it is very interesting for us," the prime minister told the press conference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Bangkok May Market

Recent Stories

Over 1100 Sikh pilgrims visit Pakistan to mark 550 ..

5 minutes ago

Over 500 Sikh Yatrees from UK to reach Lahore via ..

54 seconds ago

US Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Docks With ISS - NASA

2 minutes ago

Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir Sahib tomorrow

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Culture holds forum to discuss future ..

11 minutes ago

Patients suffering due to doctors' strike

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.