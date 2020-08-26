Medvedev Says EU Carbon Border Tax 'Hidden Protectionism' Behind Good Cause

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday that the European Union's planned carbon border tax was "hidden protectionism" under guise of good intentions

"In fact, it is hidden protectionism disguised by a noble cause which will be an obstacle for our goods in reaching the EU market," Medvedev said at a meeting focused on the impact of the measure that the EU considers imposing in 2025.

According to Medvedev, if this mechanism of emissions-based import duties is introduced without any restrictions, it could contradict the UN convention on climate change, which bans the use of climate measures to gain competitive advantage.

Medvedev suggested considering support for the companies that would be most vulnerable to the potential carbon tax.