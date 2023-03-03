Medvedev Says Events in Bryansk Region Show US, NATO, EU Support Terrorists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The events in the Bryansk region showed who is really supported in the US, NATO and the EU: "terrorist sum" attacking civilians, so these countries are now participants in terrorist acts of the Ukrainian regime, and their leaders are direct accomplices of terrorists, Russian Security Council Deputy Head Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

The Bryansk region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said on Thursday morning that a sabotage group had infiltrated the Klimovsky district from Ukraine. As a result of the attack, two people were killed, a ten-year-old child was injured. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack by Ukrainian saboteurs a terrorist act. The FSB confirmed that security forces were responding to the actions of armed Ukrainian nationalists who have entered the region. Now, the situation in the Bryansk region, as reported by the FSB, is under control: Ukrainian nationalists are squeezed into the territory of Ukraine, where they were hit by a massive artillery strike.

"Today's events have shown whom the US, NATO and the EU really supported. These are not the 'freedom-loving people of Ukraine' who do not want to return to the 'Moskal scoop.' These are just Nazi bastards, terrorist scum that attack civilians, waving stinking yellow-blue rag," he wrote in his telegram channel.

"Let them now be justified in London, Paris, Berlin and Washington. These are your spawns, Messrs. Sunak, Macron, Scholz and Biden! And our attitude toward you is now the same as toward them. Now your countries are participants in the terrorist acts of the Ukrainian regime, and you are direct accomplices of terrorists," Medvedev said.