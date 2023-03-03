UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Says Events In Bryansk Region Show US, NATO, EU Support Terrorists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Medvedev Says Events in Bryansk Region Show US, NATO, EU Support Terrorists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The events in the Bryansk region showed who is really supported in the US, NATO and the EU: "terrorist sum" attacking civilians, so these countries are now participants in terrorist acts of the Ukrainian regime, and their leaders are direct accomplices of terrorists, Russian Security Council Deputy Head Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

The Bryansk region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said on Thursday morning that a sabotage group had infiltrated the Klimovsky district from Ukraine. As a result of the attack, two people were killed, a ten-year-old child was injured. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack by Ukrainian saboteurs a terrorist act. The FSB confirmed that security forces were responding to the actions of armed Ukrainian nationalists who have entered the region. Now, the situation in the Bryansk region, as reported by the FSB, is under control: Ukrainian nationalists are squeezed into the territory of Ukraine, where they were hit by a massive artillery strike.

"Today's events have shown whom the US, NATO and the EU really supported. These are not the 'freedom-loving people of Ukraine' who do not want to return to the 'Moskal scoop.' These are just Nazi bastards, terrorist scum that attack civilians, waving stinking yellow-blue rag," he wrote in his telegram channel.

"Let them now be justified in London, Paris, Berlin and Washington. These are your spawns, Messrs. Sunak, Macron, Scholz and Biden! And our attitude toward you is now the same as toward them. Now your countries are participants in the terrorist acts of the Ukrainian regime, and you are direct accomplices of terrorists," Medvedev said.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist NATO Governor Ukraine Russia Washington London Paris Berlin Vladimir Putin Bryansk Same From

Recent Stories

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, buil ..

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, build investment capabilities

26 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade as key to nation’s rise in ..

26 minutes ago
 Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambi ..

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

41 minutes ago
 UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Po ..

UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Power Index 2023

41 minutes ago
 American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

1 hour ago
 UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks at G20 Min ..

UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks at G20 Ministerial - Spokesman

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.