Medvedev Says Failed States in Post-Soviet Space Unable to Build Stable Political System

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) There are "failed states" among the post-Soviet countries that are incompetent of building a strong political system and providing their citizens with confidence in their future, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, said in his article dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

Medvedev has voiced the opinion that a weak state would be unable to ensure its citizens' rights and protect itself from global threats.

"The dramatic transformation of the Weimar Republic into the Third Reich vividly illustrated that the provision of broad democratic freedoms, without backing them up with economic growth, welfare, and the state's ability to proactively address extremist manifestations, would inevitably lead to the marginalization of the political agenda, upsurge in crime, vulnerability of democratic institutions and, consequently, the threat of a collapse of the state or its sliding into dictatorship," the former Russian president said in the article called "75th Anniversary of the United Nations: Old Problems, New Challenges and Global Solutions," published on the RT broadcaster's website.

"Unfortunately, Russia, too, was on the verge of anarchy and state collapse twice in the last century (in 1917 and 1991). Both times, the collapse of the state was accompanied by the slogans of universal freedom and democracy. Today, we see examples of failed states unable to build a stable political system and give their people confidence in the future (including those among the former Soviet states)," Medvedev added.