MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The value of the G7 today is highly questionable against the background of the G20 and other international formats, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that further expansion of the G7 format and inclusion of Russia in the group would hardly be possible. US President Donald Trump said he was postponing the G7 meeting to September and wanted to invite four additional countries there: Russia, India, Australia and South Korea. According to him, the presence of Russia in the G7 requires common sense. Maas previously expressed doubts about the need for an "intermediate format" between the G7 and the G20 by attracting third countries.