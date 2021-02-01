Medvedev Says Inoculated Against Coronavirus With Russian Vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said he was inoculated with a Russian vaccine against the coronavirus.

"I got vaccinated around two months ago ... with one of the Russian vaccines.

Why do I put it this way? Because I do not want to create an impression that some vaccine is better than the others," Medvedev said in an interview with the Russian media.

All the three Russian vaccines registered by the health ministry are efficient, and one should make a choice following consultations with doctors, the deputy chairman of the security council noted.

Medvedev also noted he did not show any unpleasant reaction to the vaccine.

"It was all very smooth ... With no consequences," Medvedev recalled.