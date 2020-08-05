UrduPoint.com
Medvedev Says Minks Uses Relations With Moscow As Political Currency

Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Medvedev Says Minks Uses Relations With Moscow as Political Currency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev expressed the belief on Wednesday that relations between Moscow and Minsk had become some kind of "small political currency" in the Belarusian electoral campaign.

In his address to Russia's young political candidates, Medvedev stressed that all the events unfolding in Belarus were its domestic affair.

"However, we certainly cannot fail to notice that the Russian-Belarusian relations ” I would even say, the Union State and the integration ” have become a small political Currency in the electoral campaign," Medvedev said.

