UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Says NATO, US Learned No Lesson From Recognition Of South Ossetia, Abkhazia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Medvedev Says NATO, US Learned No Lesson From Recognition of South Ossetia, Abkhazia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) NATO and the United States did not learn the lesson well from the recognition of the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, they cynically approached the Russian borders, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"In 2008, I had to make a difficult decision to recognize the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. By using military force and political will, Russia has helped save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

And it taught a lesson to NATO, the United States, to everyone who had aggressive intentions against the citizens of Russia. However, NATO learned it poorly and continued to cynically and unceremoniously approach the borders of Russia, expanding the circle of potential members of the alliance," Medvedev told reporters.

The West helped Kiev sabotage the Minsk agreements, completely letting off the leash of the nationalists and the weak government headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he added.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Minsk Kiev Independence Alliance Circle United States From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd February 2022

2 hours ago
 Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops ..

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provoca ..

13 hours ago
 Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife- ..

Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife-torn east

13 hours ago
 Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president ..

Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president Humala

13 hours ago
 Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units crea ..

Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units creating thousands of jobs in D.I. ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>