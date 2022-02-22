Medvedev Says NATO, US Learned No Lesson From Recognition of South Ossetia, Abkhazia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) NATO and the United States did not learn the lesson well from the recognition of the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, they cynically approached the Russian borders, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"In 2008, I had to make a difficult decision to recognize the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. By using military force and political will, Russia has helped save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

And it taught a lesson to NATO, the United States, to everyone who had aggressive intentions against the citizens of Russia. However, NATO learned it poorly and continued to cynically and unceremoniously approach the borders of Russia, expanding the circle of potential members of the alliance," Medvedev told reporters.

The West helped Kiev sabotage the Minsk agreements, completely letting off the leash of the nationalists and the weak government headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he added.