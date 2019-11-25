UrduPoint.com
Medvedev Says Relations With Separate Partners More Important Than With EU In General

The Russia-EU relations may improve if there is progress in the settlement of the internal conflict in Ukraine, for Russia bilateral ties with separate partners in the European Union are now more important, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Monday

"If there is progress, first of all, in Ukraine itself in resolving its internal conflict, maybe our relations with the EU, which has made this dependent, will become better. If there is no progress, then these sanctions will remain for a long time, our counter-sanctions will also remain for a long time," Medvedev told reporters following talks with his Finnish counterpart Antti Rinne.

"Of course, now bilateral relations with separate EU states are much more important than relations with the EU as a whole," he said.

