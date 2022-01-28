Medvedev Says Russia Has No Prerequisites for Events Similar to Those in Kazakhstan

There are no prerequisites in Russia for events similar to those that took place in Kazakhstan in January, Russia is an effective state that is capable of responding to any manifestations of terrorist activity, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) There are no prerequisites in Russia for events similar to those that took place in Kazakhstan in January, Russia is an effective state that is capable of responding to any manifestations of terrorist activity, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"I believe that we do not have any prerequisites for such events (as in Kazakhstan). Firstly, because, in general, the majority of citizens of our country share the course pursued by the government, which is pursued by the president of the country," Medvedev said.

This is confirmed by the recent voting for amendments to the country's basic law and in elections to legislative bodies, the official noted.

"On the other hand, we have an effective state � I emphasize: an effective state � which is capable of responding to any manifestations of terrorist activity or any criminal attacks in general," Medvedev added.